Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $55.13

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.13.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,439,000 after purchasing an additional 719,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $55.61 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.