Analysts Set Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) PT at $12.65

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

LABP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LABP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 94,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.