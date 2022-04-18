Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) PT at $7.65

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

KOS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.57. 10,677,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,535,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $535,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 194.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

