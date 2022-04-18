Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Target Price at $56.71

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Genpact stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. 716,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Genpact has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

