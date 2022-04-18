Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $29.67

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,289 shares of company stock worth $929,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

