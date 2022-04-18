Analysts Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT at $127.50

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.24. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

