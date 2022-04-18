Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NewAge stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,678. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NewAge by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 255,514 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.