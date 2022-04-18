Analysts Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.43 million. Isoray posted sales of $2.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $12.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Isoray.

Get Isoray alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,517. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

About Isoray (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.