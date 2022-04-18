Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to announce $925.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $928.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $924.00 million. RH posted sales of $860.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,548 shares of company stock worth $136,773,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH traded down $23.72 on Wednesday, reaching $329.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,501. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a 52-week low of $313.85 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

