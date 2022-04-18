Analysts Anticipate inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTEST’s earnings. inTEST reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that inTEST will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow inTEST.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About inTEST (Get Rating)
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
