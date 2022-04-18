Analysts Anticipate inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTEST’s earnings. inTEST reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that inTEST will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow inTEST.

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,433. The firm has a market cap of $103.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

