Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Interface also posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,980,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.59. 104,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,732. Interface has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $746.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

