Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,371. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

