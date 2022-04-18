Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.03 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.