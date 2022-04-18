AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of MetLife by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in MetLife by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.54. 11,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,582. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

