AMG National Trust Bank Sells 648 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $97.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

