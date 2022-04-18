AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

SYY traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $85.69. 4,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,668. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

