AMG National Trust Bank Invests $481,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 21,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

