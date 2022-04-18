AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.38. 63,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,657. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

