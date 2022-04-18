AMG National Trust Bank Buys 753 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 426,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 38.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after buying an additional 215,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.79. 23,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

