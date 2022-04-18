AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.00. 5,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,596. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

