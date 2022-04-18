AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,135,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.43. 13,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

