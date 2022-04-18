American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.04 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

