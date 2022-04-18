American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $20.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,082,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

