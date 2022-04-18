Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches Market Cap of $10.27 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and $104,077.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,563,289 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

