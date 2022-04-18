Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) will post $10.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.49 million to $10.69 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $45.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $47.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $58.59 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $66.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,638. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.