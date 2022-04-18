Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will post $10.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.49 million to $10.69 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $45.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $47.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $58.59 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $66.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,638. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

