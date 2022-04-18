Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

