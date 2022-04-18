Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 19.2% Higher This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $91.46 million and $35.19 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.13 or 0.07403789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,305.30 or 1.00136066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041718 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

