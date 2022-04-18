Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

