AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.31

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 4202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
