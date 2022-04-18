AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.31

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 4202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 229,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.