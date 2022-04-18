Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.69

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 1746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.