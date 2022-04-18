Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Up 3.7%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,429,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

