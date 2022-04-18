Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLE stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

