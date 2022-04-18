Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the March 15th total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

ALGT stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $132.03 and a 12-month high of $252.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

