Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the March 15th total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.
ALGT stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $132.03 and a 12-month high of $252.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
