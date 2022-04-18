ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and $215,037.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 261.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00106104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars.

