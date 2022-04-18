Alchemix Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.86 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $78.40 or 0.00197642 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $97.86 million and $5.64 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,480,055 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,205 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

