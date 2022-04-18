Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 39,490 shares.The stock last traded at $135.58 and had previously closed at $136.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

