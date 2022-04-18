Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

AKUS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Akouos has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akouos by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

