Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
AKUS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Akouos has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akouos by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
