Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.61 ($25.66).

AIXA stock opened at €22.51 ($24.47) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €14.82 ($16.11) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($28.91). The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.92 and a 200 day moving average of €19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

