Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 227,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

