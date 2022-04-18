AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of LIDR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. 20,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,864. AEye has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.
About AEye (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
