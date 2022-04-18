AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LIDR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. 20,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,864. AEye has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Get AEye alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.