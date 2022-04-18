Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,989.13) to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,075.00.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

