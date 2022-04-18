Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 107,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,753,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,694. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

