Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 4,631 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 174,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

