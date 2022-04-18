Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.59. 129,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.00. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

