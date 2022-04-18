Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $99.82. 17,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

