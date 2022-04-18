Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

BATS REM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 311,183 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.