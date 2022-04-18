Advisory Alpha LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 590,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,186. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.