Advisory Alpha LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.46. 156,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,457. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

