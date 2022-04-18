Advisory Alpha LLC Has $507,000 Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $70.97. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

