Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sempra by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $171.59. 27,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,081. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.